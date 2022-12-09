MOUNT JEWETT — On Sunday the Mt. Jewett Veteran’s Memorial Club will host the Mount (Mt.) Jewett Community Christmas Party from 1 to 4 p.m. for ages 10-years-old and younger and from 4 to 6 p.m. for ages 11 through 17.

The party for the younger children will include many activities and the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus, while the older children’s party will be a dance party with DJ Scotty spinning tunes.

