MOUNT JEWETT — On Sunday the Mt. Jewett Veteran’s Memorial Club will host the Mount (Mt.) Jewett Community Christmas Party from 1 to 4 p.m. for ages 10-years-old and younger and from 4 to 6 p.m. for ages 11 through 17.
The party for the younger children will include many activities and the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus, while the older children’s party will be a dance party with DJ Scotty spinning tunes.
Because it is the Season of Giving, the Mt. Jewett Veteran’s Memorial Club requests participants bring a donation for the items that they are able to provide, including: cat, kitten food; dog, puppy food; cat litter; dog and/ot cat toys; cleaning supplies, laundry soap, 10 gallon trash bags, paper towels; water bowls; toilet paper; and bleach.
Children should be sure to write a letter to Santa Claus to present to him at the party while he is visiting with Mrs. Claus.
In addition to a visit from Santa and music from DJ Scotty, there will also be games, cookie decorating, crafts, story time with Mrs. Claus, door prizes and refreshments.
Parents, a photographer will be on hand to capture the special moment for the children.