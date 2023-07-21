The Community Blood Bank is sending out an appeal to the community as the blood supply for the region plummets to dangerous levels.
Due to the dangerous levels Community Blood Bank will host a Blood Drive from noon to 5 p.m. on July 31 at St. Bernard Church at 95 E. Corydon St.
Hospital usage continues to trend upward as the number of people donating continues to decline. There is no better time than now for people to roll up their sleeves, and donate to save a life.
“Donate Blood. Save Lives. Go Shopping!” All donors who donate blood with Community Blood Bank in August will automatically be entered to win a weekly drawing for four — $100 Walmart gift cards. That means 16 people will win a $100 gift card during the month of August.
“Each day premature babies are born, cancer patients rely on platelets, and accidents, emergencies and traumas happen — the need for blood doesn’t stop,” says Community Blood Bank’s Executive Director, Dee Rosenthal. “All types are needed, however, there has been a near constant critical need for type O.”
Call (814) 456-4206 to schedule an appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged to reduce wait time but are not required. Walk-ins are always welcomed.