Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY is holding a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Monday at St. Bernard’s Church in Bradford.
Call (814) 456-4206 to schedule an appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged to reduce your wait time but are not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.
Community Blood Bank is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and 7 Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region. In our community, the number of donors showing up each day has declined, and the need for new and returning donors has increased.
Blood donations are needed every day to maintain a safe and stable blood supply in the community. All blood types are needed, especially blood types O-Negative and O- Positive. Type O- Negative is the universal blood type that can be transfused to any patient and is commonly used to treat trauma patients.