A blood drive for Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 19 at St. Bernard Church in Bradford.
Community Blood Bank is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and 7 Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region. Every two seconds, someone needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatments, childbirth, anemia, serious injuries, blood disorders, and more. When you give, others live.
In effort to mitigate the risk of depletion in the blood supply, Community Blood Bank is inviting those who serve our community such as our local law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and veterans to participate in our annual “Holiday Heroes” campaign. Each donor participating in the Holiday Heroes campaign will receive a special commemorative coin. All donors at this drive will also receive entry for the chance to win a $50 Visa Gift Card.
Blood donations are needed heading into the holiday season, and we ask that all healthy and eligible donors roll up their sleeves and give blood as soon as possible.
Call (814) 456-4206 to schedule an appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged to reduce wait time but are not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.