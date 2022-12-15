A blood drive for Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 19 at St. Bernard Church in Bradford.

Community Blood Bank is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and 7 Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region. Every two seconds, someone needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatments, childbirth, anemia, serious injuries, blood disorders, and more. When you give, others live.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos