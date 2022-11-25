The Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY will host a blood drive from noon until 5 p.m. on Monday at St. Bernard’s Church on 95 E. Corydon Street.
Community Blood Bank is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region. Over the past several months, the number of donors showing up each day has reduced, creating a struggle to meet the needs of local hospitals.
Donating blood is a free, impactful way to give back to the community — in less than one hour. Not only is it quick and easy but it also guarantees a spot on Santa’s Nice List this year.
All donors who give blood from Nov. 25 until Dec.15 are able to enter for the chance to win this season’s hottest gifts through the Santa’s Nice List giveaway. Prizes include items like an iPhone 14, a special edition Dyson Air wrap, a Google Pixel 7 Pro, and more.
Entry and prize details can be located at fourhearts.org or given upon donating blood.
The need for blood never stops. We ask that all healthy and eligible donors roll up their sleeves and give blood during the holiday season.