The Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY will host a blood drive from noon until 5 p.m. on Monday at St. Bernard’s Church on 95 E. Corydon Street.

Community Blood Bank is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region. Over the past several months, the number of donors showing up each day has reduced, creating a struggle to meet the needs of local hospitals.

