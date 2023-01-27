SMETHPORT — During Thursday’s trial of Marc Nuzzo, the jury heard from multiple witnesses and their apparent exhaustion was beginning to be felt, and heard.
At one point, near the end of the day, the lawyers on both sides had asked, again, for a sidebar conversation with the judge. The jury, in unison, sighed, just above audible.
By the end of the day, jurors appeared happy to be given a “fluid” schedule, from presiding Senior Judge Edward Reibman, “Commonwealth is almost done, the schedule is still fluid, but maybe at noon Friday (today), then the defense will give opening statements — they deferred — and they will have the chance to present witnesses.”
Reibman reminded the jury that the defense is under no obligation to present evidence or testify.
Nuzzo is accused of crossing the double yellow line of the southbound lane of U.S. Route 219 to pass a tractor trailer on Sept. 5, 2018, which resulted in a two-vehicle, head-on collision that killed Stanley “Guy” Austin, and injured several others who were passengers in the vehicle, according to police reports. Nuzzo has been free on bail, 5% of $100,000, since 2019.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer called, separately, state police Cpl. David Kostok and, now retired, Trooper Robert Manno — both were qualified in court as accident reconstruction experts.
Each trooper explained the information contained in the detailed reports that had been submitted after the Sept. 5, 2018 and how the information was obtained and calculated. Photos taken days after the crash, in two sessions, by Kostok, were submitted into evidence — with objection from the defense. Additional photos from the report of the vehicles in the tow lot were also submitted, with objection from defense.
The Event Data Recorder (EDR), the black boxes but in the vehicles, that had been removed from the Austin Ford and the Nuzzo Jeep, were shown to members of the jury by Kostok, who noted the one from the Ford had fire damage.
The jury heard from both testimonies that information downloaded then interpreted from the Jeep that Nuzzo was driving showed it had a maximum speed of 62 mph, going up an incline in the 5 seconds prior to the crash. The left front tire of his vehicle crossed, at a 7.7 degree turn of the steering wheel, the double yellow line at three seconds to impact. At 2.6 seconds, the Jeep was halfway into the northbound lane; at 1.9 seconds to impact the vehicle was fully in the northbound lane. According to Manno, Nuzzo did not take his foot off of the accelerator until 1.3 seconds to impact where data showed a decrease in acceleration. At 1.2 seconds, acceleration registered at 0, and at 1.1 seconds, per Mammo’s report, the brakes were applied.
Manno detailed information about the Ford Escape that Austin was driving. At 5 seconds prior to impact the vehicle had been traveling at 57.6 mph. At 2.4 seconds until the crash, the steering wheel is turned 2.4 degrees to the right, at 2.3 seconds it is turned 12.7 degrees to the right, at 2.2 seconds it is turned 30.5 degrees, and at 2.1 seconds the data showed a 45.5 degree turn to the right (a quarter turn of the steering wheel).
Manno also explained that the intervals of time are different between makes of vehicles due to manufacturer determinations. He also stated that the Ford data had been corrupted but did not go into detail.
Reibman clarified for the jury and himself that the speed limit in this stretch is 55 mph, the troopers confirmed.
On cross examination, Manno was asked if there was a difference between reaction and perception and he responded, after the DA’s objection, that there is a difference. The example given was between 5 and 4.5 seconds a vehicle went from 45 mph to 0, this is reaction — Manno agreed. He also agreed with the defense attorney that an increase in RPMs does not determine speed, nor does the data reveal what gear the vehicle is in.
Defense attorney James P. Miller asked if momentum, latitude/longitude, delta-v, the weight of the vehicles, the weight of the occupants and or cargo had been applied to the data for his report — Manno said none had; he also confirmed that topography was not part of his report. He was asked about the 5 seconds prior to impact for the Ford and stated he could have included that as well but it didn’t seem necessary.
Kostock was later recalled and gave further details about the hills and curves in the area of the crash. He said the accident occurred at night, sunset was at 7:42 p.m, no atmospheric conditions that he knew about happened, and he confirmed that there is not much lighting in that section. Several photos were similar to previously shown but some had close-up views of road signs that warn drivers of the lane ending or to merge ahead. The vehicles’ damages were shown and explained by the trooper.
There was also testimony on Thursday regarding the cause of death for Austin.
Dr. Catherine Maloney, the deputy chief medical examiner at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, N.Y., was qualified as an expert in forensic pathology. Her role as a forensic pathologist is to determine how somebody died through investigation and autopsy.
When giving her statement to Shaffer, Maloney testified to the severe injuries Austin sustained to his femur — it had been broken in the middle — and to his lower leg bone that was too damaged to screw together. Austin was immobilized by external hardware due to these injuries. She stated that he had been receiving anticoagulants in order to prevent blood clots, and explained that the clots can form due to immobilization. She recalled from her report that there were older marks, called Ecchymosis (bruises that are not related to the trauma), on his abdomen from receiving the anticoagulants. The meds Austin was on, she said, were known to cause reactions in some patients, but that patients who are immobilized are at risk for clotting. According to the medical examiner, there were notes in his record that Austin refused the shots, and received the last dose on Sept. 17, 2018.
On cross examination, Miller had the witness read from her report: “Injuries were relatively minor and should not have caused his death,” he would have survived had he stayed on anticoagulants.
However, on redirect by Shaffer, Maloney read the rest of the paragraph which stated that if it were not for the injuries, he would not be immobilized, “thus the collision is the reason for his immobility and his need for anticoagulants and his cause of death.”
Miller and Maloney went back and forth about the cause of death. Maloney said, the underlying cause of death was the collision which led to the injuries, if not for the collision and subsequent injuries, Austin would not have needed anticoagulants and would not have developed the pulmonary embolism. Both contributed, but the wreck is the cause. Both are on the death certificate, with anticoagulants in part two, she stated.
Maloney had previously stated she reviewed Austin’s medical records but did not remember if there were any notes about refusing repositioning. She explained that repositioning was more to prevent bed sores and that Austin’s external hardware would have prevented repositioning.
She stated she did not know the thought process of his physicians when asked by defense counsel if there were other medications he could have been prescribed or had administered to him.
The trial resumes at 9 a.m. today.