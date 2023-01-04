The McKean County commissioners held a brief meeting on Monday for reorganization.
The trio affirmed the regular hours of the McKean County courthouse and related offices as 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of holiday hours that have been approved.
Chairman Tom Kreiner noted that the McKean County jail and 911 Center are open 24/7, while Children and Youth Services has the ability to respond 24/7 as well.
They also approved a measure which designates the commissioners as the only ones permitted to close county offices in case of an emergency. Commissioner Cliff Lane commented, “Ultimately we have a duty as commissioners to ensure these services are available.”
Commissioner Carol Duffy issued another reminder regarding the FCC’s broadband map.
“The county still needs people to get on the website and challenge the broadband map if they know they do not have adequate internet service,” she said. “I did receive a call last week, someone was having difficulty getting on and I was able to walk them through that. If you are having any problems, please reach out to the county.”
She said Bob Veilleux, economic development liaison, is also able to help.
Also at the meeting, the commissioners approved the annual contract for guardian ad litem services with the law office of Casey Graffius, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, for $35,000, paid in monthly installments with attorney Mark Hollenbeck continuing his current caseload at a standard rate for appointed counsel through the conclusion of those services.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the commissioners will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 10.