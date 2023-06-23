SMETHPORT — It’s all about the Benjamins — the money, that is.
At Thursday’s rescheduled meeting of McKean County commissioners, Jim Chorney from North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission explained a few programs to the board, all of which could help small municipalities obtain funds for projects.
The first program he explained is through the Appalachian Regional Commission. It’s a pilot program, he said. “We’re hoping the ARC will continue to fund it in the future. The intent is for us to be able to provide technical assistance to smaller municipalities who are looking to apply for grants or loans,” Chorney said.
These smaller agencies or municipalities might not have a dedicated grant writer, and they may avoid seeking funding because of the complexity of the process. That’s where North Central can help. “There’s a lot of money out there they could be leveraging,” Chorney said.
There’s a “Call for Projects” button on North Central’s webpage with a pre-application. Interested parties should fill it out, and someone will be in touch from North Central about the application process itself. “In the past, the funding we had was unique to that funding source,” he explained. “This program allows us to apply to any funding source. We can help them apply. Right now we have 11 projects approved for funding. Twenty-one were submitted for application.”
For those who haven’t received funding, Chorney explained that coming up with matching funds — usually half of the project cost — is the holdup for at least 61% of the applicants. “We’re trying to work with our funding sources to see if we can reduce the match or see if we can come up with something to meet the match.”
He then went on to discuss the Capital Needs Assessment study recently completed, “To see if there was an opportunity out there to address programs that haven’t been addressed.”
There aren’t a lot of funds available to help local entrepreneurs, he said as an example, usually because they lack collateral. “In other states they have a collateral assistance program. We’re looking at opportunities for how we do that,” Chorney said.
The last program he described was an electric vehicle infrastructure program. “We’re looking at opportunities to find three to five places for electric charging stations. What we would like to look at is fast charging stations, but those are challenging because of the infrastructure required. We’d like to look at them through this infrastructure grant,” with an eye to building them in the future, Chorney added.
Under the regular portion of the meeting, commissioners approved multiple requests for blight demolition funds and ARPA funds. Four applications for Act 152 demolition funds were approved: for 2570 E. Mill St., Port Allegany, requested $7,125, match $2,375, total cost $9,500; 1250 Bordell Road, grant requested $3,187, match $1,063, total cost $4,250; 209 Harrison St., Port Allegany, grant requested $5,175, match $1,725, total cost $6,900; and 92 Summer St., Bradford, grant requested $10,000, match $4,000, total cost $14,000.
For ARPA funds, Hamlin Township sought reimbursement for a parks and recreation project in the amount of $2,398.94. “This is part of the allocation made to municipalities,” said Commissioner Carol Duffy, explaining each one was given $20,000. Sergeant Township sought reimbursement for $20,000 for paving at the community park.
The commissioners also approved seven sales from the county tax repository for properties in Eldred Borough, Eldred Township, Mount Jewett Borough and Bradford City.
The next meeting of the commissioners will be held at 10 a.m. July 11.