The McKean County commissioners added their approval to a payment in lieu of taxes agreement for the county’s housing authority on Wednesday, clearing the way for a rehabilitation project for public housing on Brookline Court and South Center Street in Bradford.
The agreement had to be approved by all three taxing bodies — the county, Bradford City and Bradford Area School District. The district approved it on Monday, and Bradford City council on Tuesday.
Also at the meeting, the commissioners opened bids for two high efficiency boilers for the installation of a heated sidewalk at the courthouse. There were two bids, MJ Mechanical Service for $92,534, and Peterson Refrigeration for $32,500.
Commissioner Cliff Lane made a motion to accept the bid from Peterson, “pending legal review and (review by) the director of maintenance.” The motion was approved.
Commissioner Chair Tom Kreiner read off a list of new employees, and one long-time employee who has left the county’s employment.
“Teresa Wilcox, who was with the county 23 years, has moved on to new employment,” he said, speaking of the chief juvenile probation officer. “She has done an outstanding job for the county and we will miss her.”
He added there is a new part-time district attorney, Thomas Coppolo, who had been the Elk County district attorney. Heather Murphy was hired as elections clerk and Shawn Hutchings as purchasing director.
Lane was appointed to a one-year term to the McKean County Conservation District, while Chase Miles was appointed to a four-year term. Kreiner asked Lane to make sure the commissioners would get a copy of the minutes of the meetings.
The commissioners unanimously approved Community Development Block Grant modifications for Bradford Township, rebudgeting $144,220 in unspent balances from two years of housing rehabilitation. The funds will be used to make Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at Gilbert Reservoir.
Several properties were approved for tax exempt status for Otto Township, City of Bradford and Borough of Kane. In Otto Township, the properties were on Main Street; in Bradford, on Congress and Corydon streets; and in Kane, on Chase Street.
Resolutions were passed to open Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust deposit accounts for American Recovery funds and opioid settlement funds.
Commissioners also approved a contract for $10,207 for North Central PREP — Partnership for Regional Economic Performance.
The next commissioners’ meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 13.