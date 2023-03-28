SMETHPORT — The McKean County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday started on a sad note, as the commissioners held a moment of silence in memory of Tom Sabolcik, who had worked security at the courthouse. He passed away March 22.
The commissioners approved opening a stewardship fund for the McKean County Conservation District. Director Sandy Thompson was at the meeting to explain.
“The conservation district is receiving a portion of Act 13 funds,” she said, referring to the impact fee paid on unconventional wells in the state. She said it will be a reserve account that will enable the district to do stream bank stabilization projects.
More funds will be available through the American Rescue Plan, she said, explaining $800,000 will be available to implement best management practices over the next few years.
“We haven’t received these funds yet,” Thompson said. “When we receive the first allocations, we have two years to spend it.”
The district has a quality assurance board that ranks projects for funding. “We have started to accept applications,” she said, adding that April 28 is the first deadline, and the board will rank the projects in May.
“One of the things we will be discussing with our legislators is to continue this project,” Thompson added.
Also at the meeting, the commissioners passed a proclamation on developmental disabilities awareness month. Amber Connor, quality management program specialist at McKean County Department of Human Services, was present at the meeting.
She thanked the commissioners for their support. Chairman Tom Kreiner mentioned there are calls for more people to be trained in the field of working with the developmentally disabled. Connor agreed, saying, “The shortage of people in that field is causing providers to lessen the (services) they provide.”
The next commissioners’ meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 11.