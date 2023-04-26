Commissioners declare ‘Conservation District Week’

Recognized by both the Pennsylvania State House and Senate, April 23-29, has been declared “Conservation District Week.” Locally, the McKean County Commissioners issued a proclamation for “Conservation District Week” at their meeting on April 25.
“Conservation District Week celebrates and highlights McKean County Conservation District’s 60+ years of the development, improvement and conservation of the County’s soil, water and related resources as well as educating the community in various conservation and environmental practices and methods,” said Cliff Lane, District Treasurer/Secretary and Commissioner Director.
The McKean County Conservation District was declared a District by the Board of County Commissioners on August 19, 1959 under the provision of the Soil Conservation Law, Act 217. This Law enacted in 1945 gives Districts broad powers to provide services, employ and manage staff, charge fees for services, own and manage property, and authorize Commonwealth agencies (including counties) to cooperate with District in carrying out programs.
The District is administered by a board of seven Directors, Jeff Larson, Chairman, Chase Miles, Vice Chairman Cliff Lane, Treasurer/Secretary, Commissioner Director, Kerry Fetter, Ken Kane, Blaine Puller and Greg Bell. The Board also appoints associate directors, Pete Mader, Charlie Kirkpatrick, Boyd Fitzsimmons, John Stratton, Lori Coffman and Jeff Holcomb. These associate directors do not vote, but their knowledge and experience are a great asset with guiding the district’s programs. These volunteer directors are your neighbors who are working to prevent pollution in your backyard. That deserves to be celebrated.
Board members are appointed by the County Commissioner from a list of names submitted by countywide nominating organizations. The Commissioners also designate one of their members to serve as a Director.
“The board identifies local conservation needs, decides which programs and services to offer, and develops a strategic plan,” said Kerry Fetter, board member. The current strategic plan focuses on three objectives to achieve goals — protect, maintain and improve McKean County’s natural resources; market and increase awareness of conservation district programs and functions, and provide educational outreach; and develop resources to sustain and enhance the conservation district and natural resources.
Staff members include Sandy Thompson, District Manager, Lindsay Trojanowski, Resource Conservationist, Adam Causer, Watershed Specialist, and Matt Siszka, Conservation Technician. The staff provide technical assistance to farmers, landowners, municipalities, and anyone in need. They coordinate a variety of conservation projects to improve the environment and educate citizens about natural resources.
For more information on the McKean County Conservation District go to our website at www.mckean conservation.com.