SMETHPORT — The McKean County commissioners approved several money related measures at Tuesday’s meeting.
Drawing the board’s attention were applications for county aid, reimbursement for ARPA allocation projects, and the authorization to file for a grant for A Partnership in Housing.
The commissioners approved filing for a proposal with the Department of Community and Economic Development for McKean County Emergency Solutions Grant through A Partnership in Housing Inc. The measure did not indicate the amount being sought.
Regarding APRA projects, the commissioners approved reimbursement to Hamlin Township for $19,685 from the infrastructure/blight remediation project; $3,400 to Lewis Run Borough for community development/parks and recreation; and $58,637 to Bradford Township for infrastructure/blight remediation.
Regarding county aid applications, commissioners approved $1,048.67 to Corydon Township for winter maintenance; $890.45 to Sergeant Township; $8,927.46 to Foster Township for anti-skid; $4,934.20 to Wetmore Township; and $2,292.24 to Hamlin Township. The aid comes from the County Liquid Fuel Funds.
Commissioners made a few appointments as well. Bobbi Mead was appointed to the McKean County Redevelopment Authority Board for a five-year term beginning June 22.
Tim Asinger and Alicia Dankesreiter were appointed to the McKean County Industrial Development Council, effective immediately and until Dec. 31, 2025.
Commissioners also renewed some contracts for maintenance on electronics and IT, a lease agreement for the Children’s Advocacy Center of McKean County at $1,000 a month, an Employee Assistance Agreement for Total Care in the amount of $7,263.39, and for Public Safety for $3,596.56.
The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 22.