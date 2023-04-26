Three projects were approved for Act 152 blight funding at Tuesday’s meeting of the McKean County commissioners.
The total Act 152 grant request was $22,900, and the local match will be $8,400. The first project is at 419 W. Main St. in Smethport, with a grant request for $2,900 and a match of $1,000.
Rick Fry, planning director, said that site will be the new American Legion in Smethport.
The other two projects were at 142 High St. in Bradford, with a grant request of $10,000 and a match of $3,400, and at 69 Euclid Ave. in Bradford with a grant request again for $10,000 and a match of $4,000.
Fry said, “Currently we have Round Two (of grant funding) that is open until May 26 at 3 p.m. We are currently accepting grant applications until May 26.”
Also approved were an Adult Probation application for the Intermediate Punishment/Order of Probation grant for 2023-24 for $99,999; tax exempt status for 520 Biddle St. and 310 Bayard St., both in Kane; and extensions for McKean County Redevelopment & Housing Authority project activity completion.
Another measure approved was shelter upgrades for the Songbird site, in the amount of $41,030 from Motorola Solutions. Commissioner Chair Tom Kreiner said it is for the Area Transportation Authority site, as the county partners with the state for it.
The commissioners also approved a contract agreement with McKean Environmental Solutions LLC for a mosquito control program. Commissioner Cliff Lane said, “This is the fifth year the county has worked with the (Department of Environmental Protection) to control mosquitoes. As you all know, Eldred is the heart of mosquitoes in the county. The one thing they have been pushing for is aerial spraying.”
While aerial spraying isn’t part of this program, Lane said, “This is still something that is very good for the area.”
Near the end of the meeting, the commissioners presented two proclamations. Lane read the first, proclaiming this Conservation District Week.
Prior to reading it, he said, “Pennsylvania is the only state in the union that has a farm bill other than the national. That should tell you agriculture is a big thing.”
Reading the proclamation, he said, “...local municipalities rely on conservation district staff to plan development in a way that conserves and protects the local environment.”
The districts are led by a volunteer board of directors made up of farmers, members of the public and a member of county government, which in McKean County, is Lane. Board member Kerry Fetter briefly spoke, listing the board members, associate members and staff of the district.
Commissioner Carol Duffy read the proclamation for National Library Week. “... today’s libraries are more about what they can do with and for their communities, and not just about what they have on their shelves,” she said in part.
Kreiner said, “It’s nice to know libraries are still available. Back when I was a youngster, we didn’t have the internet then.” Libraries were used for research and were the hub of information. Their role has changed over the years, but they are still every bit as important.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Fry spoke up about two upcoming events.
On May 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the McKean County 911 Center, municipal representatives and county officials are invited to learn about solar energy. “Come join us for a grid scale solar workshop,” Fry said, adding they will discuss the “techs and trends driving solar trends in Pennsylvania. Two experts will speak. “The main focus of this is to help municipalities get ahead of the solar rush that is coming to the area.”
The second event will be an active transportation workshop to be held at Six & Kane on May 19.
The PA Route 6 Alliance and PA WalkWorks/the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, with key sponsorship from West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund and the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, are working together to bring a workshop on active transportation planning for rural municipalities to Kane on Friday, May 19, from 9 to 4:30 p.m. Seats are limited so be sure to register early. https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/walk-bike-roll-activating-your-community-tickets-605109126687
“It’s to get the public educated on getting out and active on the public greenways and trails that you have,” Fry said