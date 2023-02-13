ST. MARYS — Maker’s Warehouse in St. Marys will present a night of comedy with Chad Thornsberry on March 25.
The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Dinner will be at 5:30 p.m., and doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The show is by advance sales only; reservations are due by March 17. Show tickets can be bought separate from dinner tickets.
Thornsberry is known for clean, smart comedy with a dumb accent. His slow paced, conversational style is the perfect backdrop for his hilarious observations. Drawing on experiences ranging from growing up in a trailer park, being a former public school teacher,
marriage, kids, and all of life’s everyday problems, his own unique view of life has him quickly becoming one of the most sought after clean comedians today.
A contrast to the high energy, in-your-face comedians that are prevalent today, his slow paced, conversational style immediately puts audiences at ease.
Often referred to as a “great writer” or a “classic monologist” (which is a word Chad had to look up after reading this bio), Chad allows audiences to take a humorous journey through well written stories always ending in laugh-out-loud punchlines.
For more information or reservations call or text Marie at (814) 335-8981.