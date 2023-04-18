CANONSBURG — As the weather improves, drivers can expect to see more road construction projects.
This week, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania observes National Work Zone Awareness Week and reminds drivers to follow good safety practices in work zones, not only this week, but every time they encounter road work crews.
As part of the awareness, April 19 is “Go Orange” Day. Columbia Gas encourages everyone to show their support for work zone safety and for families affected by work zone incidents by wearing orange.
Staying alert, slowing down and minimizing distractions are keys to personal safety and the safety of work zone crews.
Columbia Gas will continue upgrading gas pipelines across its service areas throughout 2023 to deliver natural gas safely, efficiently and more reliably to customers.
If you encounter Columbia Gas work crews on the road, following these simple tips just might save a life: Expect the unexpected, normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may change and people may be working on or near the road; slow down; have patience; keep your distance from the car ahead of you; pay attention to the signs; obey road crew flaggers; stay alert and minimize distractions.
“We aspire to perform with excellence and do the right things to keep our customers and employees safe above all else,” said CJ Anstead, Columbia Gas vice president of gas operations. “Take time during this special week to keep work zone safety in mind and use caution whenever you encounter road construction projects to protect yourself and to protect workers.”