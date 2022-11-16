CANONSBURG — With colder weather settling in the region and furnaces expected to work longer to keep homes warm, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania encourages customers to stay safe by recognizing the risks of carbon monoxide (CO).

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tasteless, non-corrosive gas created when fuels (such as gasoline, wood, natural gas, propane or oil) burn incompletely. Even though natural gas doesn’t contain carbon monoxide, it can be produced when there’s not enough oxygen present for natural gas, oil, or any other fuel to burn properly.

