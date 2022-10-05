CANONSBURG, Pa. — In recognition of the 7th annual national Energy Efficiency Day (#EEDay2022) today, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania is joining regional and national organizations, businesses, utilities, universities and individuals in promoting energy efficiency to the public and its customers — the most immediate, affordable way to meet energy needs, save on energy bills, and reduce their carbon footprint.
“We are proud of how natural gas has helped Pennsylvania reduce its carbon emissions, and becoming more energy efficient with natural gas can provide even more environmental benefits to customers as well as lowering your costs,” said Mark Kempic, president and COO of Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania. “It also helps customers increase the comfort of their homes while making energy more sustainable."