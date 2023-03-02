CANONSBURG — Columbia Gas reminds its customers that, in addition to cash grants, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) offers crisis grants to assist income-eligible households without heat or in danger of being without heat.

Crisis grants start at $25, and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) recently increased the maximum crisis grant amount from $1,000 to $2,000. Customers may receive more than one crisis grant, as necessary, during the heating season, until they have reached the maximum crisis grant benefit.

