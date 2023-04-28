As the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford students leave their dorm rooms at the end of the academic year, many find they have accumulated more stuff than they can fit in a vehicle to take home with them. Or, they simply don’t want some of the items any more.
Their end of college days are your treasure.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 1 to Thursday, May 4, stop by the Salvation Army located at 111 Jackson Ave. in Bradford for the “End of Class Clean Out.”
All items donated by Pitt-Bradford are free.
The event is sponsored by The Salvation Army, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, and the First Presbyterian Church.