The Lumber Heritage Region announced the release of a collector’s edition reprint of Thomas Taber III’s two-volume series encompassing all seven of his works on the railroad and lumber industry.
Taber, a historian and expert in railroad and lumber industry history, dedicated his career to documenting and preserving the heritage of these pivotal industries.
The two-volume collector’s edition includes the following titles by Thomas Taber III: “Ghost Lumber Towns of Central Pennsylvania,” “Sunset Along Susquehanna Waters,” “The Goodyears An Empire In the Hemlocks,” “Whining Saws and Squealing Flanges,” “Williamsport Lumber Capital,” “Sawmills Among the Derricks,” “Tanbark, Alcohol and Lumber”
The books offer insight on the evolution of the railroad and lumber industries, chronicling their impact on the growth and development of the region and the nation as a whole.
“This reprint of Thomas Taber III’s complete works is a testament to our commitment to preserving and celebrating the rich heritage of the lumber and railroad industries,” said Holly Komonczi, Lumber Heritage Region executive director. “These volumes are a valuable resource for researchers, historians and anyone with an interest in the history of our region. We are proud to make this collector’s edition available to the public.”
Limited copies are available. The project was financed in part by a grant from the Community Conservation Partnership Program, Heritage & Other Parks, under the administration of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation.
For more information, visit www.lumberheritage.org/Shop.