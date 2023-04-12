HARRISBURG — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association launched a coalition and campaign to pass legislation that will allow for better access to workforce data from the Commonwealth (https://www.pawork.org/advocacy/freethedata/). Currently, local workforce boards and other stakeholders in Pennsylvania are experiencing a severe data lag that makes it difficult to evaluate and change workforce policies and programs effectively. Specifically, Unemployment Compensation and new hire data can take up to 24 months to access from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. Two-year-old data does not provide enough information to redesign programs or processes that improve customer outcomes. In the last several years, we have seen how quickly economic and workforce conditions have changed. We need access to more real-time data that reflect the realities in the field for our workforce development system.
“Pennsylvania’s local workforce system serves a critical role to help employers find and keep skilled talent and connect students and job-seekers to quality jobs,” said Carrie Amann. “#FreeTheData means an efficient relevant workforce system that engages customers and tailors’ services for the best employment outcomes, in safe and secure ways. Improving the severe data lag and addressing this inefficient system not only benefits local workforce development boards, but also Pennsylvania workers, employers, and our economy. We need the legislature to pass legislation making workforce data available to workforce boards, policymakers, and advocates faster so they can implement policies that reflect the current economic reality.”
Pennsylvania’s local workforce system spends millions of dollars and countless hours tracking down similar data that the state already holds. #FreeTheData seeks to fix this costly and inefficient practice. Improved local data sharing, and utilization will equip local workforce boards to engage jobseekers more timely and tailor services that meet the needs of both employers and workers.
The proposed legislation to #FreeTheData has two primary components.
First, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry should share unemployment claims, unemployment wages, and new hire database information with Pennsylvania’s local workforce development boards and other stakeholders for performance accountability, evaluation, and research.
Second, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry should develop an accessible and usable dashboard platform that allows streamlined, user-friendly access to the data at any point in time.
The Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association is leading a coalition of workforce and community development organizations, including Allies for Children, Builders Guild of Western PA and Pittsburgh Works Together, Keystone Development Partnership, Keystone Research Center, Manufacturers’ Association of South Central PA, National Federation of Independent Business PA, PA Chamber of Business and Industry, Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children, and the United Way of Pennsylvania.