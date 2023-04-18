CLEARFIELD — CNB Financial Corp., the parent company of CNB Bank, on Monday announced its earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and disclosed quarterly growth in total deposits, loans, and assets.
Net income available to common shareholders (“earnings”) was $15.4 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, reflecting a sequential quarterly increase compared to earnings of $14.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The Corporation’s prior year earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $14.2 million, or $0.84 per diluted share. The decrease in diluted earnings per share comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2023 to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was primarily due to the dilutive effect of the Corporation’s common stock offering completed in September 2022, resulting in the issuance of 4,257,446 shares of common stock at $23.50 per share and net proceeds of $94.1 million after deducting the underwriting discount and customary offering expenses.
At March 31, 2023, total deposits were $4.8 billion, reflecting an increase of $131.7 million, or 2.8% (11.6% annualized), from Dec. 31, 2022. The increase in deposit balances was primarily the result of continued growth in the Corporation’s treasury management customer base and resulting increases in municipal and institutional/corporate deposits, including new wealth and asset management deposit relationships resulting from CNB’s participation in deposit insurance sharing programs.