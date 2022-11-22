CLUE at PAHS

Madelynn Triplett, Lily Madison, Shane Lawton and Isaac Fessenden during the performance of CLUE at the Port Allegany High School.

 Era photo by Pam Fischer

PORT ALLEGANY — The Port Allegany Drama Club presented CLUE High School Edition, at Port Allegany High School Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

Clue is the comedy whodunit that has left both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT.

