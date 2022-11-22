PORT ALLEGANY — The Port Allegany Drama Club presented CLUE High School Edition, at Port Allegany High School Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.
Clue is the comedy whodunit that has left both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT.
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests (Wadsworth, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard) assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.
The cast of the drama club performance included Olivia Schott as Wadsworth; Colling Stuckey, Colonel Mustard; Mrs. White, Anastasia Penick; Chloe Cramer, Mrs. Peacock; Shane Lawton as Mr. Green; Isaac Fessenden as, Professor Plum; Madelynn Triplett as Miss Scarlet; Lily Madison played Yvette; Saxon Palmer as Mr. Boddy; Chloe Triplett as Cook; Seth Benson, Motorist; Aidan Clark, Unexpected Cop; Connor Valentine, Chief of Police and Aux. Mustard; Olivia Lilly, Back-up Cop; Raelin Meacham, Back-up Cop; and Kaydence Beaver; Singing Telegram Girl and Aux. Scarlet.
The crew who put the production together and kept everything running smooth behind the scenes included Josh Veilleux as stage manager; Mallory Johnson, Molly Barber, Blake Lloyd and Delaney Stromberg, stagehands; Alex Schott, lights; Lillianne Reed, Leila Stuckey, ushers; Lulu Conklin, Noah Lynch, Aliza Benick, Lillianne Reed and Leila Stuckey, set design; Brielle Budd, portrait artist; and Penny Peine, director.
The stage edition is by Sandy Rustin, based on the works by Jonathan Lynn, Hunter Foster and Eric Price.