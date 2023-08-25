AUSTIN — The kids might be back in school but there is still one more long weekend left this summer and Sinnemahoning State Park has posted a full slate of recreation and educational public programs for Labor Day weekend.
Join a park naturalist at the campground amphitheater 8 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 1 for a showing of “The Incredible Journey of the Butterflies” and learn about the monarch butterfly’s long migration to Mexico.
A park naturalist will guide a bike ride 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 2 along the Lowlands Trail. Meet at the Wildlife Center with a bike or borrow one of the park’s loaners. Expect to ride 8 miles. Registration required.
From 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 2, a monarch butterfly presentation will be followed by a short walk to catch, tag and release some monarchs. Meet at the Wildlife Center, wear closed-toe shoes and be prepared to walk through fields. Aerial nets provided.
Experience the park at night from 9 to 10 p.m. Sept. 2 with a laser-guided tour of the night sky. Telescopes will be available if weather permits. Meet at the wildlife viewing area.
Pontoon tours of Stevenson Reservoir are scheduled 9 to 10 a.m.,10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 3. The informative one-hour tours will cruise the shoreline in search of wildlife. Groups are limited; pre-register to reserve a seat. While there is no fee for the pontoon tours, donations are suggested. Meet at the lake day-use area.
Monday’s schedule includes a guided bird walk set 9 to 11 a.m. and a kayak nature tour from 1 to 3 p.m. Meet at the Wildlife Center for both activities. For the bird walk, binoculars are encouraged. The park has a limited supply available. For the paddle, bring a kayak or use the park’s. Group size is limited for ages 10 and older; pre-registration is required.
For more information and registration, visit events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park or call the park office at (814) 647-8401.