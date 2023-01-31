Bradford Burns “gets high” every chance he gets.
It’s not what you’re thinking … he’s a rock climber.
And he has more of a Bradford connection than just his first name. His father, Pete Burns, was a 1979 graduate of Bradford Central Christian and graduated from University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. The names of his grandparents, Jack and Peggy Burns, might sound familiar, too, as Jack served on Bradford City Council.
Now living in Wyoming, Brad Burns has made a bit of a name for himself in the climbing world, so much so that he was asked to be a part of the HBO Max show “The Climb.”
“It’s a rock-climbing competition,” he explained in a call with The Era. It’s hosted by renowned climber Chris Sharma and movie star Jason Momoa.
And to answer the next question from many fans, Burns didn’t meet Momoa. He did, however, meet Sharma, which for him was extraordinary.
“He was kind of my idol since I started climbing,” Burns said. “He’s the Kobe Bryant of climbing. He’s who I wanted to meet.”
And, he said, Sharma was laid-back and kind.
Burns described how he started climbing, and how his involvement with the show came about.
“I had a good friend who went off to college when I was still in high school,” he said. His friend came back with an interest and some experience in rock climbing, and the two started climbing together in his hometown of Story, Wyoming.
“I’ve been climbing for five years. I’ve been a guide for four,” Burns said. “During the summers, it’s my job.”
He estimated he climbs about 60 hours a week in the summer. Like most 23-year-olds, he has an active presence on social media, and posts climbing photos regularly on Instagram, and videos on YouTube.
“I was climbing with a friend in Colorado,” he said, “and I got an email from HBO. I thought it was spam at first. It had my name. And it said ‘we saw your social media and YouTube and we thought you might be interested in being on this show.’ I applied, and thought nothing of it.”
The next day was his first phone call from a producer. Many more calls would follow before he joined up and headed off to Majorca, Spain for the first episode.
“It was my first time going to Europe,” Burns said. In the first episode, ten competitors compete in a climb. The two with the lowest achieved height in the climb are then in an elimination competition.
“Every week someone is going home until it’s down to the last man standing,” Burns said.
All eight episodes are now streaming on HBO Max.
The first challenge was a climb, without ropes, over the Mediterranean Sea up a rock face. “Most people fell about 30 feet up,” he said.
The second week involved sports climbing, while the third week was bouldering, and after that, a combination.
“It was an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he said.
At the same time the show was filming, Burns was in his final year of undergraduate studies, and did classes online while the show was filming.
“The show would film all day. At night, I would go up to my room and study,” he said. “The week I got out, I had food poisoning and finals.”
That was a pretty miserable time, but overall, Burns said it was the “best experience of my life. No matter the circumstances, I still can’t complain.”
While he didn’t rule out the possibility that he might try something similar in the future, he explained he’s applying to medical school and knows he’s going to be very busy for the next several years.
“This show will inspire a lot of people to try climbing,” he said, and offered a few tips to help others succeed. “Try it in a very controlled environment. It is an inherently dangerous sport. I’ve nearly died doing it.
“Learn to climb safely. Wear a helmet. Hire a guide. We can take a lot of measures” to promote safety.