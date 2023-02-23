SMETHPORT — Last week, the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) welcomed nearly a thousand conservation professionals to the 2023 Annual Meeting in New Orleans, La. Hosted in partnership with the Louisiana Association of Conservation Districts, the meeting explored the theme “Local Resiliency, National Community.”
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the NACD administered oaths of office to its new Officers and Executive Board members. Cliff Lane took the oath of office as the North East Region Representative. In this new role, he will be representing the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Lane is also the McKean County Conservation District’s Commissioner Director, Secretary/Treasurer, and the Pennsylvania Conservation District’s (PACD) North West Region Director.