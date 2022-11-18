CLARION — The Allegheny Structural Components, 3778 Oneida Valley Rd, Emlenton, has recently been welcomed by the Clarion Area Chamber of Commerce as their newest member.
Allegheny Structural Components (ASC), Inc. was incorporated in 2013 in response to demand for the re-establishment of Open Joist floor framing systems.
The principles of ASC are the same industry veterans who introduced Open Joist to the U.S. construction market in the mid 1990s. Professionals who have successfully provided engineered building products and components since the 1980s.
Today, Allegheny Structural Components supplies leading builders with the full range of Open Joist components — Open Joist 2000 and Open Joist Triforce — and auxiliary products.