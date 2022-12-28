City Council 12.22

Council members of the City of Bradford held their bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday.

 Era photo by Daniella Langianese

It was business as usual at the second monthly meeting of Bradford’s City Council on Tuesday evening.

Most notably, at the meeting Rick Cotillion and Steve Caskey were appointed, unanimously by the council members, to the Civil Service Commission, until the term ends in January 2027.

