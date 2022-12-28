It was business as usual at the second monthly meeting of Bradford’s City Council on Tuesday evening.
Most notably, at the meeting Rick Cotillion and Steve Caskey were appointed, unanimously by the council members, to the Civil Service Commission, until the term ends in January 2027.
The city council members also voted, unanimously, to authorize the execution and approve payment for a Massey Ferguson Tractor. The tractor was purchased in the amount of $91,132 with grant monies received through an application through the Department of Environment Protection for Recycling Grant Funding.
City Administrator Chris Lucco opened two sealed bids before council in regards to the purchase price of a new garbage packer; the first bid from Bradco, out of Lackawanna, N.Y., came in at $125,772 while the second bid from R & R Truck Sales out of Ohio, came in at $325,000.
Lucco agreed with the council that more research needed to be done between sessions before a bid could be chosen.
The second round of bids to be open were concerning the sale of a 2007 Dodge police vehicle, which is no longer in service. Only one bid was received in the amount of $500 from Anthony Lama. Further discussion concerning this bid would be taken under advisement and discussed among council members.
Moving on to discussion of the meeting schedules for the 2023 fiscal year, which are held in the Conference Room at the Old City Hall, their assigned dates and times have not changed from the 2022 schedule. The only addition will be the 2023 Tree Board meetings at 1 p.m. each Friday, as needed.
Changes to Amend Solid Waste Ordinances, Amend Excavations and Openings Ordinance as well as 2023 Wage Ordinance were all accepted, unanimously, upon second reading at the meeting.
The city council also authorized the Office of Economic and Community Development (OECD) to officially advertise for bid contracted services for the Callahan Park Improvement Project.
Council unanimously voted to approve the adoption of Act 57, which allows the directing of the City Treasurer of the City of Bradford to waive certain charges and fees as stated in the act was adopted unanimously by all council members after Lucco explained, “This is a requirement passed by state legislation that refunds certain taxes, as stated in the resolution. This is legislation, passed by the state, that orders municipalities to pass this resolution.”
•authorizing the execution of renewal agreements with Occupational Health Systems, a third party administrator, at Bradford Regional Medical Center, to provide the necessary employee health screenings for 2023;
•paying in the amount of $41,238.90 for the purchase of Motorola Solutions radios to be compatible with the upgrades to the radio system by the McKean County 911 Center;
•refunding from the exemption status of three Tax Parcels granted by the McKean County Commissioners on Nov. 30, issued by the City Treasurer in the amount of $1,568.43 to Hollenbeck Law Office on behalf of The Guidance Center; and
•authorizing a contract and approving payment to Health Advocate to provide employee assistance programs and services.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.