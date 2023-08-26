The former City of Bradford refuse worker whose disability pension was terminated Tuesday has collected more than $200,000, yet city officials are not seeking to recoup any funds that may have been wrongly paid out.
At a brief meeting of the Pension Board prior to Tuesday’s Bradford City Council meeting, board members voted unanimously to end disability pension payments to Donald Nies. Solicitor Mark Hollenbeck gave some information, but advised The Era to file a Right To Know request if additional information was sought.
On Friday, city administrator Chris Lucco responded to The Era’s Right to Know request with a letter and a copy of eligibility criteria for a disability pension.
The letter explained Nies served as a city employee for 10 years and 25 days. “Following a motor vehicle accident unrelated to work, Mr. Nies formally requested disability pension benefits” in February 2011. He provided proper documentation, and his request was granted. The pension amount was $1,405.78 per month.
“In early 2022, it came to the city’s attention that Mr. Nies might no longer meet the eligibility criteria,” Lucco wrote. In the attached criteria, Lucco referred to the section which indicated a disability pension may be terminated if the person starts working again.
Nies is the police chief for Otto Township and the school resource officer for Otto-Eldred School District.
He was unable to be reached for comment Friday.
At The Era’s request, city officials totaled the amount of pension benefits disbursed to Nies at $210,821.66, “spanning from the date of separation through Aug. 1, 2023,” Lucco said.
Would there be an effort to recover any of the pension the city believes may have been wrongly sent to Nies? No, Lucco said.
“After consulting with specialized labor counsel, the city concluded that due to the absence of a clearly defined date indicating Mr. Nies’s ineligibility, pursuing the recovery of previous benefits would not align with the city’s best interests,” the administrator said. “Such actions could likely result in litigation, which often counters the desired outcomes.
“The city believes that discontinuing Mr. Nies’s benefits will lead to substantial savings for the pension fund, proving highly advantageous to both the taxpayers and residents of the city.”