Mayor James McDonald announced at the beginning of Tuesday night’s meeting of the Bradford City Council the results of the September report from the Bradford City Police Department.
“Our police are a very busy group of officers — responding to 783 calls last month,” reported McDonald. “As always, thank you very much for your dedication and service.”
Permission and authorization from the City of Bradford Civil Service Commission was given to conduct promotional testing for the City of Bradford Police Department, pursuant to a request made from Police Chief Mike Ward.
As the meeting progressed, council members unanimously voted to provide payment in the amount of $6,287.10 to DAX Enterprises in order to purchase a 10-year licensing for outdoor cameras.
Also approved and accepted by council was the authorization and execution of the renewal of a service agreement with Trane U.S. Inc. for a preventative maintenance service program at the Callahan Ice Rink. As part of this agreement, Trane will conduct comprehensive annual inspection services for the ice rink. The agreement, in the amount of $1,967, has allowed Trane to begin services on Oct. 1, for a period of one year.
During the meeting, council members approved payment to Rink Systems Inc. in the amount of $2,025.97 for ice rink paint and supplies. Also approved was payment to Ace Hardware & Lumber of Bradford in the amount of $924.45 for general Callahan Park repairs.
Council members authorized the certifying officer of the Director of Accounts and Finance, Councilman Tom Riel to deposit City of Bradford pension funds in the amount of $106,319.31 (received on Sept. 28, 2022) into Northwest Savings Bank.
The Department of Public Works received approval of a quote in the amount of $37,500 from council members for the purchase of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado from Paul Brown Chevrolet.
- Approved a lease agreement with Matthew Frank Taylor for 9 Main Street, Apartment #3;
- Approved a five-year lease agreement with Bongiovanni Slezak, LLC. for the rental of Suite 202 in the Old City Hall building;
- Approved authorization for the filing of the 2022-23 State Fire Commissioner Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant for up to $15,000 for the fire company and up to $10,000 for the volunteer ambulance company;
- Authorization to apply for funds through Bradford’s Office of Economic and Community Development. Authorization to prepare the necessary forms and documentation to submit an application to the Department of Community and Economic Development and Community Development Block Grant funds;
- Approved payment of $2,489.70 to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford for the 2022 fourth quarter charges for athletic field maintenance;
- Pursuant to a written request from the City Treasurer, dated Oct. 7, together with documentation from the County Assessment Office the proper officers exonerated the City Treasurer from collecting $1,910.89 in 2022 Property Taxes from two parcels in the city; and
- Payment was approved to Safetech Fire Protection, Inc. for replacing and servicing fire extinguishers at the Habgood Business Development Center.
The next regularly scheduled council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.