Council members of Bradford City Council heard from an East Bradford resident during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night.
Steve Stidd, a lifelong resident of East Bradford, petitioned the Bradford City Council for the potential improvements of two parks in his vicinity — Burns Memorial Park on North Kendall Avenue and the park on Welch Avenue. He opened his remarks with a heart-felt welcome to the newest member of council, Karen Costello-Pecht.
“I’d like to congratulate Karen for being on this council — I think it is a great addition,” Stidd said. After Pecht’s thank-you, he continued, “my big concern is the Welch Avenue Park. The park, from my understanding, is supposed to stay there forever, deemed by the Welch family to stay on Welch Avenue. If that is the case, that is great, it looks really cute now without that ugly building there. Our little gazebo there used to be in the back of the park, but when we got the funds we moved it up front. But now it is kind of decaying, it isn’t really that bad it’s just the cupola. I don’t know if paint will hold to that type of textured wood but I mean if not you have a really nice new gazebo here in town — a little miniature one like that would look really nice in East Bradford. Just something to keep in the back of your mind.”
Stidd also mentioned the consideration of moving the old playground equipment from Callahan to either the Welch Avenue Park or Burns Memorial “for area kids to enjoy.”
Councilman Terry Lopus lauded Stidd for his idea of repurposing materials for the betterment of the parks in East Bradford and Shane Oschman of the Office of Economic and Community Development (OECD) told Stidd that East Bradford “has not fallen off their radar,” and they were currently searching and applying for smaller grants to help fund betterment projects in the East Bradford area.
Moving into new business, payment of $44,088 was approved, to COSTARS vendor Laurel Ford, for the purchase of a 2023 Ford Interceptor SUV. In a separate motion, council accepted and approved the payment of $14,791 to Team Force, Inc. for the upfitting of the new police vehicle.
Further in the agenda, the council authorized a five-year lease agreement with the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce for rental space at 62 Main St. A separate, but related, motion was approved to pay Allied Systems, Inc. in an amount not to exceed $18,500 for HVAC upgrades at the same address.
A motion, funded by private donations from the Disc Golf Course, was unanimously approved Tuesday night to pay M and B Redi Mix, Inc. $638 for crushed limestone and delivery fees.
In addition, motions were approved, unanimously:
- To pay DAX Tech Enterprises $4,187.40 for outdoor cameras;
- To pay $4,800 for the 2023 allocation to the Greater Bradford Senior Activity Center, Inc.;
- To pay $4,314.75 to Gorman Enterprises for repairs to Squad 1 of the Bradford Area Fire Department; and
- Entered into a contract for audit services for 2022, 2023 and 2024 with Buffamante Whipple Buttafaro, P.C. for periods beginning Jan. 1, 2022 and ending Dec. 31, 2024.
The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
Before the council meeting Tuesday night, Bradford’s Board of Health met at 6 p.m. to hear from Bradford’s Building Inspector and Health Director Mike Cleaveland about the potential blight of six properties. Ultimately, the Board of Health declared all six properties public nuisances. The properties are located at 9 Thompson Ave., 5 State St., 188 East Main St., 274 Congress St., 56 East Main St. and 64 South Kendall Ave. The Board of Health will hold another meeting to hear an appeal pertaining to the property at 92 Summer St. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.