Council members of Bradford City Council heard from an East Bradford resident during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night.

Steve Stidd, a lifelong resident of East Bradford, petitioned the Bradford City Council for the potential improvements of two parks in his vicinity — Burns Memorial Park on North Kendall Avenue and the park on Welch Avenue. He opened his remarks with a heart-felt welcome to the newest member of council, Karen Costello-Pecht.

