At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Bradford City Council bidding was opened for a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe and the Callahan Park Project; motions were approved to authorize the application for grants; a forklift was approved for purchase; and it was announced that the City of Bradford Master Fee Schedule will be adjusting fees for various services.
Council passed a motion to file two grant applications for the second round of McKean County Act 152 Demolition Funds grant for blighted properties in the city. Council seeks a total not to exceed $10,000 per grant application from McKean County.
In addition, the council filed an application with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for the City’s 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Entitlement program. On April 23 the City of Bradford received confirmation of approval in the amount of $309,001 CDBG Entitlement Grant.
In other news, the council passed an amended ordinance providing the authority to remove and impound illegally parked vehicles.
“Whenever any vehicle shall be found parked on the roadway in violation of any law or any ordinance of the City of Bradford now or hereafter in force, such vehicle shall be removed (towed), upon the authorization of the City Council or City Police Department, or it’s authorized representative,” the ordinance stated.
According to the ordinance, to be a legally parked vehicle the following requirements must be met: the vehicle must include valid required financial responsibility (insurance); valid state inspection; valid state registration; vehicle must be in operable condition; and the vehicle is not unduly interrupting traffic flow or impeding response of emergency vehicles.
Under new business, the proper officers of the City Council authorize the execution of a memoranda of understanding between the police department and the Bradford Area School District for the provision of police services, which will maintain the security and safety of the schools within the Bradford School District.
The City Council accepted a quote and approved payment in the amount of $34,945 to H&K Equipment Inc. for one new Unicarriers Platinum II Model PF50LP Propane Powered Forklifts with solid pneumatic tires and hydraulic side shifter. The forklift was purchased under a Costars Contact.
Council voted, unanimously, to amend the Master Fee Schedule for the City of Bradford which will adjust the fees for various services provided by the city. In addition, this will add a fee for scheduled rental inspections when the owner or responsible local agent fails to appear for the pre-scheduled inspections. The fees will be assessed only after the second or subsequent failure to appear, according to City Administrator Chris Lucco.
Beginning in June, the dates and times for meetings will be changed. According to the first reading of the ordinance, City Council Work sessions will be held every Tuesday at 5 p.m., as needed; the 2023 Board of Health Meetings will be held every Tuesday at 5 p.m., as needed; and the 2023 Bradford City Council Meetings will be held at 6 p.m. (opposed to 7 p.m. as in previous years) on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
“The idea behind this proposed change is to hopefully encourage residents to attend the meetings and to participate in their local government,” explained Mayor Tom Riel. “All of City Council believes public input is a very important part of the democratic process, and it is not uncommon to have no one from the public in attendance.”
Also included in the amended ordinance, any member of council who fails to attend more than two consecutive regular monthly meetings of City Council shall forfeit their salary for the period in which the meetings were missed.
The schedule for upcoming meetings can be located on the City’s website, www.bradfordpa.com along with agendas and minutes from past meetings. For those without access to the internet, residents can also contact City Hall by calling (814) 362-3884 for more information.
The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m.