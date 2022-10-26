At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Bradford City Council the official hours for trick-or-treat in the City of Bradford were announced — 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, which is Halloween.
Council approved a resolution to authorize the city solicitor to prepare documents for the 2023 tax anticipation borrowing, a measure taken every year to help with beginning-of-the-year expenses before tax revenues start coming in. The maximum amount for the borrowing was $850,000.
At the request of Greg Kloss, council approved seven signs for the parking lot of Northwest Bank, which is on Pine Street. The signs indicate parking is for the bank’s customers only, and that there is to be no skateboarding, rollerblading, bicycle riding or loitering in the lot. The parcel was newly acquired by Northwest, across from its current parking lot, and the signs will be placed on the Flood Control Authority’s railing.
•paying $2,999.66 to J.A. Luciano and Sons Builders for repairs to a wall at 150 W. Washington St. from the emergency demolition at the old McCourt Label building;
•transferring $319,029.94 from American Recovery Plan Act funds into the General Fund to offset budget expenditures as determined at the time of award;
•paying $35,304 to Omnis Technologies for computer upgrades;
•paying Protocol 80 $15,875 for City of Bradford/ Office of Economic and Community Development website development;
•appointing Elaina Lucco as Section 504 coordinator for the OECD to oversee the city’s compliance efforts for non-discriminatory hiring and citizen participation;
•seeking proposals for special legal services for pension services; and
•paying $23,616.47 to Edmunds GovTech for software maintenance and hosting services for the calendar year 2023.
The next Bradford City Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.