At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Bradford City Council the official hours for trick-or-treat in the City of Bradford were announced — 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, which is Halloween.

Council approved a resolution to authorize the city solicitor to prepare documents for the 2023 tax anticipation borrowing, a measure taken every year to help with beginning-of-the-year expenses before tax revenues start coming in. The maximum amount for the borrowing was $850,000.

