On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Bradford (The Ascension) will be offering “Ashes to Go,” a new approach to a centuries-old Christian tradition, from 10 to 11:00 a.m. at Veterans’ Square, 2 to 2:30 p.m. at the Bradford Regional Medical Center chapel and 4 to 5 p.m. at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Wick Chapel.

The Ascension is proud to take part again in this nationwide movement that has clergy and lay people visiting transit stops, street corners, coffee shops and college campuses to mark the foreheads of interested passers-by with ashes and invite them to repent of past wrongdoing and seek forgiveness and renewal.

