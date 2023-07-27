COUDERSPORT — A flyer has called the attention of all Potter County families in need of new school shoes for their children. And, don’t most kids need new shoes after such a great summer.
School shoes are provided to children in families meeting the income guidelines, in preschool through grades 12 in Potter County. Parents and legal guardians should apply, preferably in person, before the deadline from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays by Aug. 8, if interested in new kicks for their kids. Phone applications are available as well by calling (814) 274-0825. Parents should be prepared with the proper shoe size for their children.
The Christmas House, with generous support from Potter County’s NDHP Motorcycle Fraternity, will distribute new shoes on Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 9:30 a.m. until noon at the First Presbyterian Church on North Main Street in Coudersport. Follow the signs at the Fourth Street side of the building.
Over the years, beginning in 1987, the NDHP Motorcycle Fraternity, which is a non-profit organization, has proudly supported the children in need. “In 2020, during very difficult economic times, we were able to give $5,000 to the Potter County Christmas House, bringing our total given over the years to nearly $25,000,” according to the NDHP website.
The Christmas House is a non-profit, volunteer-powered organization dedicated to making the way easier. Their mission extends beyond the holiday season to provide assistance in paying utility bills and overdue rent as well as some emergency food and clothing. For more information about the Christmas House, call (814) 274-0825. Callers are asked to leave a detailed message and are reminded that calls will be returned during the Christmas House business hours only.