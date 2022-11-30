Saint Francis of Assisi Parish will present A Christmas Hand Bell Choir Concert at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in Monsignor Ritchie Hall on St. Francis Drive.
All are welcomed and invited to attend this musical concert at no cost with desserts.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 10:04 am
The Hand Bell Choir is also holding a fundraiser selling table sized, trimmed boxwood trees for Christmas decor for $45 per tree. There is a limited quantity of trees, reserve a tree today by calling Brother Mike at (814) 362-2337.
