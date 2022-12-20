Christmas Day Happening

Volunteers prepare meals during the annual Christmas Day Happening in St. Marys.

ST MARYS — In its 28th year, the Christmas Day Happening will once again serve hundreds of people a hot holiday dinner Sunday in St. Marys.

The dinner is an initiative of St. Marys United Methodist Church on North St. Marys Street, as well as many community contributors.

