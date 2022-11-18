KANE — Grace Notes Studio of Wilcox, in collaboration with the Kane Historic Preservation Society, will present “Christmas Celebration” at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Thomas L. Kane Memorial Chapel on Chestnut Street in Kane.
Admission is a donation at the door.
The concert will feature several professional singers and musicians from the area performing their favorite Christmas songs in celebration of the holiday season. The song list will include classic Christmas favorites, sacred carols and contemporary hits.
Tracie Pretak, owner of Grace Notes Studio, will share the stage with several alumni, students and friends, including: Bailey Pretak of Wilcox, Ross Bish of Kane, Lyndsey Weidow and Mara Lecker of St. Marys, and Marshall Hetrick, Julia Defranco and Emily Peluso of Johnsonburg.