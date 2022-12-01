NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kate Stanford, a rising voice in Christian music, will be bringing her talents to Kane, Pa., sharing songs from her debut Christmas project, “King of Angels.”
Stanford will be performing a free concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves St. She will perform with Denver and the Mile High Orchestra on the Merry and Bright Tour.
She is a tour-de-force, blending her signature, unmistakable vocals with lyrics firmly placed in sharing the hope and promises of God. “King of Angels”, her newly-released Christmas EP, was produced by two-time GRAMMY nominee writer/producer Cindy Morgan and offers a collection of fresh arrangements of timeless carols and Christmas hymns.
A native of Baton Rouge, La., Stanford grew up singing anywhere she could lend her voice. Since 2019, she has released a series of acclaimed pop singles that have quickly found an audience on radio and streaming. She has also managed to balance her career with her education, staying focused on both her calling as an artist, and as a senior at the University of Texas.
Denver and the Mile High Orchestra (DMHO) are a fixture of the Christmas season for many. Spanning more than two decades, they have released four incredibly popular Christmas albums and have extensively toured the country with their annual Christmas tour, bringing their power-pop vocals, red-hot horn section and jazz-infused big band sound to listeners of all ages.