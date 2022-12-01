Stanford

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kate Stanford, a rising voice in Christian music, will be bringing her talents to Kane, Pa., sharing songs from her debut Christmas project, “King of Angels.”

Stanford will be performing a free concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves St. She will perform with Denver and the Mile High Orchestra on the Merry and Bright Tour.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos