COUDERSPORT — Free, in-person Summer Night Sky Tour and other programs are being offered to the public by Cherry Springs State Park next Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24 at the park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.
Stargazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area.
Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.
Registration is encouraged but not required for free in-person programs. The public may choose to register because they will receive an email if a program happens to be canceled or modified due to weather, etc.
The Wednesday before the Summer Night Sky Tour the park has planned a Solstice Stroll June 21 from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m.
People of all ages are invited to meet at the kiosk by the bathrooms in the gravel lot of the Night Sky Public Viewing Area to take an evening stroll on the longest day of the year using their senses to explore the forest and find their way, just like nocturnal animals do.
This walk will be about one mile over a crushed gravel and grassy path.
After the Solstice Stroll and all senses of attendees heightened the park will host the Night Sky Tour: Introduction to the Summer Sky from 9:30 to 10:15 p.m.
Experience the wonder of a starry night at Cherry Springs through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. It’s great for beginners. Learn how to find the Big Dipper and the North Star and a few key summer constellations. Listen as the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky are recounted. Learn about the park’s history, current use and the importance of dark night skies.
A bit later, from 10:30 to 11:15 p.m. the park will host Through Our Telescopes: Summer Basics Wednesday. Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, attendees will embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky.
Look through park telescopes at some key observable features of late spring and early summer. Take a closer look at a surprising star in the Big Dipper, peer into the heart of Scorpius the scorpion, and more. Telescopes available on a first-come, first-served basis for the time listed: subject to staff and volunteer availability; weather conditions; and crowd size limitations.
Later in the week, Cherry Springs State Park staff will host Nature at Night: Exploring Our Senses Family Program from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. on Friday, June 23. This program has been designed for families with children. It’s so dark, how do nighttime animals ever get anything done? In this family-friendly program, explore the five senses humans and nocturnal animals use to find their way at night.
A bit later that same Friday, staff will host a Night Sky Tour: Introduction to the Summer Sky from 9:30 to 10:15 p.m. — the program will also be held at the same time on Saturday, June 24 as well.
Then from 10:30 to 11:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Through Our Telescopes: Summer Basics program will be hosted under the guidance of park staff and volunteers. As with the telescope program earlier in June, telescopes available on a first-come, first-served basis for the times listed, subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.
Earlier in the day on Saturday, June 24, park staff will host Launch into Space: Yard Games from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. for fun, family-friendly astronomy-themed educational yard games. Designed to provide an introduction to astronomy, these games are a great way to ease into the Night Sky Tour.
Following the yard games, from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m. park staff will host Firefly Frenzy for a close up look at the amazing insects that have fascinated people for ages: fireflies or lightning bugs? During a short discussion, discover how and why these beetles light up the sky and then explore the fields of Cherry Springs to search for them. This program is designed for all knowledge levels and ages.
For more information or questions, call (814) 435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov. To register for any of the above listed programs, visit https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park