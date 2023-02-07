KANE — Charges relating to the overdose death of a Kane man in May were bound to court on Monday before District Judge David Engman in Kane.

Paul Robert McMahon, 28, of Kane, was charged in the fentanyl overdose death of Alex Kirsten, who was found unresponsive in a Pine Street residence in Kane on May 6, 2022. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

