Some very important changes have been made for parking for the funeral ceremony of Bradford Township Police Lt. Jeffrey Shade, who passed away in the line of duty Aug. 4.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Bradford Area High School auditorium. Family members who are part of the ceremony will meet at Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes parking lot on South Avenue and will be escorted in to the service.
The main high school parking lot will be parking for all law enforcement. It will also be open for handicapped parking.
All members of the public and fire apparatus are asked to park at the auxiliary lot for Bradford Regional Medical Center, which is the lower lot at the “Y” intersection of North Bennett Street and Interstate Parkway. Parking will be permitted at the Church of the Nazarene.
The rear lot of Ace Hardware, which is on Willard Avenue, will be available for fire apparatus.
Street parking on Interstate Parkway will be permitted.
Bradford Township Police Chief Robb Shipman said the parking changes are made with the family in mind.
“We think it will be better for the family, a better show of support when they are exiting the ceremony,” he explained.
As for the funeral procession, an American flag will fly over Campus Drive, held aloft by fire department trucks. Members of the public may line Campus Drive and stand beside their vehicles to show their respect as the procession passes.
Along with the family, the procession itself will include Bradford Township Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department, Bradford City Police and Foster Township Police and township dignitaries. “All of his union brothers, his police family will be a procession to the cemetery.”
The route for the procession will begin at the high school, head down Interstate Parkway to North Bennett Street, across Barbour Street and onto Campus Drive before heading to St. Bernard Cemetery.
Shipman said the procession is likely to be between 11:30 a.m. and noon.