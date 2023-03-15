PORT ALLEGANY — The Seneca Library District that includes the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library will be migrating data into a new inter-library system over the next month.

Patrons will be able to easily access more library materials and services after this transition. This is an exciting process that will have a very beneficial end, but sometimes getting to the end of the road can be bumpy. As the library transitions, there will be a few “pauses” in library service. From March 26-April 5 the library will not be able to create new library patron accounts. If you have been thinking about getting a library account, come in before March 26 or after April 11.

