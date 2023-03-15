PORT ALLEGANY — The Seneca Library District that includes the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library will be migrating data into a new inter-library system over the next month.
Patrons will be able to easily access more library materials and services after this transition. This is an exciting process that will have a very beneficial end, but sometimes getting to the end of the road can be bumpy. As the library transitions, there will be a few “pauses” in library service. From March 26-April 5 the library will not be able to create new library patron accounts. If you have been thinking about getting a library account, come in before March 26 or after April 11.
The library will be running in an “offline” circulation mode so checking out library materials, checking in library materials, updating patron accounts, and placing holds on books will take a little longer to process. Give yourself some extra time in the library for us to complete these circulation tasks for you.
The library will not be able to catalog new materials beginning March 26 until after the migration is complete. The library may have the new book you have been waiting for but getting it out on the shelf for you to borrow might take a little longer. Be patient or ask the circulation staff to get a copy for you via AccessPA inter-library loan.
All library due dates for materials checked out beginning March 13 have been changed to the extended date of April 11 to accommodate this migration period.
If you have questions or concerns, contact the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library Director, Mary Grace, at 814-642-9210 or swsmith@swsmithlibrary.org.