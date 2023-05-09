KANE — The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. (PA Wilds Center) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Champions of the PA Wilds Awards.
The Inspiring Youth (Individual) award goes to Alex Luckenbill of Saint Marys, Elk County. Luckenbill, who is completing his junior year at Saint Marys Area High School, has been named the recipient of the 2023 PA Wilds Inspiring Youth Champion Award (Individual), which honors an adult or youth who has made outstanding contributions to involve young people in the work to grow the region’s outdoor recreation economy and to conserve its unparalleled natural and cultural resource assets. For his Eagle Scout project, 17-year-old Luckenbill chose to partner with the Elk Country Visitor’s Center to construct a non-motorized apple cider press which debuted at the Center over Columbus Day weekend, 2022. Luckenbill raised the majority of the funds needed for the project and collected a lot of the apples.
In the category of Event of the Year, Potter-Tioga Maple Weekend in Potter and Tioga Counties was the winner. Event of the Year Award recognizes a festival, race, art show or other local or regional event in the PA Wilds which through its quality and authenticity and use of the PA Wilds brand has become a regional attraction that is having a positive economic and social impact on the area. This event brings people from near and far to learn more about maple syrup and see maple products being produced. It’s not uncommon to see license plates from all the surrounding states in mid-March. Typically more than a dozen individual maple farms are listed as participants in the event, which encourages people to stop by the farms to see the tap houses, taste the products and learn more about how the producers get the sap from the trees to the bottles. Products featured at the farms range from sugars and syrups to maple-covered nuts, cotton candies, maple butters and more. It’s truly a chance to partake in and taste the cultural heritage traditions of the PA Wilds.
Other 2023 Champions taking home awards include:
- Artisan of the Year: Sue Morris
- Best Brand Ambassador: New Trail Brewing Company
- Business of the Year: Highland Chocolates
- Conservation Stewardship: Kelly Williams
- Great Design: Clearly Ahead Development’s River’s Landing Event Center
- Great Places: Cook Forest Sensory Trail
- Inspiring Youth (Organization): Allegheny Mountain Chapter, Trout Unlimited
- Outstanding Leader: Erick Coolidge – Tioga County Commissioner
- PA Wilds Planning Team Member of the Year: Dan Glotz – Warren County Planner
The Champion of the Pennsylvania Wilds Awards celebrate individuals, organizations, communities and businesses that are making significant contributions to grow and sustainably develop the outdoor recreation, economy and nature tourism in the Pennsylvania Wilds. There are nine award categories open for public nominations. Nominations for 2023 awards were due by April 3.
“There were so many amazing nominations for Champion Awards this year, making it challenging for the review committee,” said Beth Pellegrino, PA Wilds Center Board Member and Outreach Committee chair. “The theme of this year’s dinner is ‘Celebrating Decades of Conservation and Innovation,’ and these winners do just that. The tenacity, drive and passion of our 2023 Champions is to be commended! They have each made something special possible – and we are eager to celebrate their achievements on July 27!”
Registration is now open for the 2023 PA Wilds Dinner & Awards, which will be held at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County, on Thursday, July 27. The cocktail hour and vendor displays begin at 3 p.m., followed by dinner and award presentations, where the winners above will be honored, between 5 and 9 p.m.
Pre-registration is required by 10:30 p.m., July 20 at PAWilds.com/events. An early bird registration discount available until June 20.