The Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an open house and ribbon cutting Tuesday, June 20 to celebrate their new location, at 62 Main St., across from PNC Bank. Although the move was made earlier this year, the new facility is finished and is now ready to be shared with the community.
The open house will run from 3 to 6 p.m. with the ribbon cutting to take place at 5 p.m.
Attendees will get to view the brand new Bradford Mural created by Austynn Sherwood, a recent graduate student of Bradford Area High School. Also, drinks and snacks will be served while Jim Ronan provides musical entertainment.
“We can’t wait to display our new office space to our Chamber members and our community. We are proud of the new space, which has already led to an increase in traffic daily,” stated Heidi Scrivo, executive director. “We are also excited to be a stop on the Wine Walk this summer, hosting the Bradford Brew Station.”
Reservations are preferred but not required, according to the Chamber. For more information, to ask questions or to register for the fun call the Chamber at (814) 368-7115 or email casselyn@bradfordchamber.com.