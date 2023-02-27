For the 22nd anniversary of the Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous April 26 to 29, the Appalachian Arts Studio will host 75 carvers at The Ridgway Mills for live carving demonstrations, food and craft vendors, live musical entertainment and a small auction after the Saturday quick carve event.
However, the number of carvers may grow between the release of this article and the time of the event in April as they are still accepting registrations, according to representative of the Rendezvous, Isaac McDaniel.
Hopefully, “the Rendezvous will host close to 100 carvers from all over the world,” said Event Coordinator Liz Boni.
Back in 1999, the Rendezvous began when a small group of friends gathered by brothers Rick and Randy Boni. With the help of their wives, the two men gathered a small group of friends and family with the intention of carving designs and figures into wood with chainsaws. Although the event began in 1999, this year is its 22nd anniversary due to a two-year hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Now, carvers come from all across the globe to participate in the live display of this unique artform. According to chainsawrendezvous.org, carvers have come from Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Australia and Denmark — “this multi-national event has made people call Ridgway the Chainsaw Carving Capital of the World.”
“The event has undergone many changes in venue since its inception,” explained Boni. “Since last year, we feel we have the perfect place to host the event. It is The Ridgway Mills located along the river and across from the Clarion Little Toby Trail.”
The new venue site offers carvers, vendors and the musical entertainment “more room” for each carver’s display, confirmed Boni.
According to the event website, many of the carvers will bring finished pieces with them to sell directly. Confirmed carvers are traveling from various states across the U.S. to showcase their art process, coming from states such as Michigan, Colorado, Washington, Maine, Wisconsin, Mississippi, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Missouri and more. Carvers are even coming from different countries — including Canada, Scotland and the United Kingdom.
Each year the event organizers feature a carver, “who has kind of risen to the top of the heap,” explained Boni. “This year we selected Peter and Sam Bowsher from Scotland, a father and son chainsaw artist team. Sam was one of 12 carvers selected to be part of a competitive chainsaw carving series on the Discovery Channel in Canada. After weeks of competing, Sam won the competition and was awarded the grand prize of $50,000. His dad, Peter was one of the pioneers of this art form and part of the first group of international carvers to attend the Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous, in Ridgway.”
Each of the carvers will begin with an eight foot log to transform into the subject matter of their choosing.
“The Rendezvous is a unique experience,” explained Boni. “It’s like no other. You have to experience it to understand it. The creative energy is almost overwhelming, not to mention what it does for our community.”
The 2023 Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous is scheduled from Wednesday, April 26 to Saturday, April 29 at The Ridgway Mills Campground, 260 West Main St. in Ridgway.
“Carvers are selling directly to the public at their booth,” explained McDaniel. “These are finished pieces that are ready for display in your home. Payment methods vary from carver to carver, so be sure to ask. Most carvers are accepting credit or debit cards these days. Bring a vehicle suitable to take your selections home.”
The entry fee is $5 a person which will be collected at the gate, when entering the event.