Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous

For the 22nd anniversary of the Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous April 26 to 29, the Appalachian Arts Studio will host 75 carvers at The Ridgway Mills for live carving demonstrations, food and craft vendors, live musical entertainment and a small auction after the Saturday quick carve event.

However, the number of carvers may grow between the release of this article and the time of the event in April as they are still accepting registrations, according to representative of the Rendezvous, Isaac McDaniel.

