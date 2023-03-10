A longtime district judge, commissioner and coroner are not seeking re-election, three Democratic candidates are seeking McKean County Commissioner and a challenger is running for Bradford Township supervisor — this year’s municipal primary election will be one for the record books.
On Thursday, the McKean County Elections Office released a list of candidates who have filed paperwork to seek office in the May primary. And there were some surprises.
Dominic Cercone, a longtime district judge in Bradford, is not seeking re-election. Neither is Mike Cahill, longtime coroner, or Cliff Lane, longtime commissioner.
For district judges, in this election, the four offices are being consolidated to three. With Cercone not running, the three incumbent judges are the only ones on either party’s ticket — Rich Luther for Bradford, Bill Todd for Smethport and Dave Engman for Kane.
For county commissioner, incumbent Republicans Tom Kreiner and Carol Duffy were the only two candidates. On the Democratic ticket, candidates are Dana Spittler of Smethport, James Hilyer of Eldred and Mary Ann “Marty” Wilder of Marshburg.
Spittler is a Smethport volunteer fireman. Hilyer is a farmer. Wilder is retired managing editor of The Era and one of the founders of the Save Bradford Hospital movement.
For coroner, funeral director Mike Mascho is being challenged by former fireman and current Game Commission officer Mike Valine and RN Nicole Steinhauer, unit director of nursing, cardiopulmonary and respiratory therapy at UPMC Kane.
In Bradford Township, where supervisors’ meetings have been contentious, longtime supervisor Steve Mascho, a Republican, is being challenged for the ticket by Ed Hayden, whose announcement will be in Saturday’s Era.
McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer is running unopposed, as is Wendy Yaros, register of wills and clerk of the orphan’s court. Michele Vogel-Snyder is unopposed for recorder of deeds.
In the City of Bradford, Mayor Tom Riel is running unopposed. Newly appointed councilwoman Karen Costello-Pecht is being challenged by Rob Ferguson, both on the Republican ticket. Incumbent councilman Fred Proper is unopposed for a two-year council seat.
City councilman Tim Pecora is challenging city treasurer Karen Hector for her position. Both are Republicans.
In the race for Foster Township supervisor, Chip McCracken is unopposed for one six-year term, while Michael John Scrivo is unopposed for one four-year term
In Lafayette Township, Republicans John G. Knox and James Giordano will face off for one six-year term as supervisor.
In Norwich Township, Brent Leet and Paul Black are both seeking the Republican nomination for one six-year term as supervisor.
In Otto Township, Republicans Dennis Mong and CJ Kaluza are both seeking the party’s nomination for one six-year term as supervisor.
For Bradford Area School District, five candidates cross-filed, incumbents Vickie Baker, Carla Manion and Gretchen Daugherty, and newcomers Eric Marasco and Naoma Tootell. Filing just on the Republican ticket were incumbent Stephanie Scrivo and Robert Ferguson, who is also running for Bradford City Council. There are five openings.
At Kane Area School District, four candidates cross-filed, Derek Dangelo, Scott Paul, Thomas Kerek and Larry Scott Rudolph, while Wendy L. Oakes filed as a Republican. There are five openings.
At Otto-Eldred, in Region I, no candidate was listed. In Region II, where one seat is available, Republicans Lisa Beaver and Adam Wolf will face off. In Region III, where two seats are available, Cynthia Murphy and Nathaniel Rodgers cross-filed.
At Oswayo Valley Region I, Douglas Resig, a Republican, is the lone candidate for the one open seat.
In Port Allegany, where there are five open seats, candidates Erica Petruzzi, Nicholas Valentine and Jason Stake cross-filed, while Ink Young is running as a Republican.
In Smethport Region I, where there are two open seats, Republican Ray Learn is the sole candidate. In Region II, Heather McKean is the sole candidate for the one opening. In Region III, where there are two openings, Republicans Jason Tronetti and Kraig Okerlund are running.
In Annin Township, Republican Joel Windsor is seeking one six-year term as supervisor, while Republican Kimberly Windsor is seeking a two-year term as supervisor.
In Ceres Township, Republican Jeffery Moyer is seeking one six-year term as supervisor.
There were no candidates for Corydon Township.
Four Republicans are seeking three openings on Eldred Borough Council, Ernie Perry, William Bair Jr., Patrick Walker and Lainie Kephart.
In Eldred Township, Republican Timothy Moyer is seeking a six-year term as supervisor.
In Hamilton Township, Rebecca Davidson is seeking the six-year supervisor’s term.
Dale Howard, a Republican, is seeking the supervisor seat for Hamlin Township.
In Kane Borough, Republicans Jack Zelina and Thomas Kase are each seeking one of four terms on council. Zelina is the lone candidate for a two-year term on council.
In Lewis Run, Democrat Dianna DeCasper and Republican Jason Campogiana are the only two candidates for two openings on borough council.
In Liberty Township, Dick Brown, a Republican, is running for supervisor.
In Mount Jewett Borough, Chuck Paar, Robin Blankenship and Brett Morgan, all Republicans, are seeking three openings on council.
In Smethport Borough, three Republican candidates are seeking three openings, Ryan Yingling, Mark Farrell and Dick Ognen. Republican Randall Taylor is seeking a two-year term on council.
In Wetmore Township, Scott Austin is seeking the term of supervisor.
There were no candidates listed for Port Allegany Borough Council, where there are three 4-year seats and one 2-year seat, or Sergeant Township supervisor.