MOUNT JEWETT — The Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad three-car train derailment has been cleared, but the crossing at Center Street is going to remain closed until the end of the week.
Late Monday night, three coal-carrying cars on a 55-car train hopped the tracks in Mount Jewett, but stayed upright and did not spill the cargo. There were no injuries, and no danger to the public, borough officials indicated.
Center Street was blocked by the train, but Kushequa Avenue and Lumber Street remained open. The derailment was cleared and the train departed. However, railroad officials noted some extra attention to the area was necessary.
On Wednesday, a spokesman for Buffalo & Pittsburgh said, “Once the derailment was cleared, it became apparent that some rail needed to be repaired. That is the work that is continuing, and that is expected to wrap up on Friday.”
Borough councilman Chuck Paar said he had gone to the site and spoken to the workers, who referred him to Jarrod Hutcheson with the railroad. Paar explained on Wednesday, “They had thought they were going to have it open today.”
Now, with having to replace some track, they are shooting for “the close of business on Friday,” the councilman said.
He commended the railroad workers for their hard work getting the situation addressed.
“They will have the crossing repaired, the blacktop repaired, the landscaping trim where they had to drive and tore things up,” Paar said. “I’m certainly no expert, but I can tell they are doing everything they can to do things expertly and properly.”
There were no hazardous materials involved in the derailment, nor any sort of leakage.
“We are very thankful,” said Paar.