SMETHPORT — The McKean County Conservation District spent the last two weeks celebrating Arbor Day by sponsoring the “My Growing Tree” program with the assistance of Marshall Hamilton, service forester, and Stan Hess, volunteer from Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Forestry.
Five-hundred first or second grade students in each of the public schools were given a white oak seedling along with a poster that included charts to enable the students to monitor their own height as well as the growth of their tree.
District staff members and DCNR staff spoke about the importance of Arbor Day and how trees help to protect and improve our water resources. Students learned about the water cycle and the different ways trees help decrease pollution in streams by providing a protective barrier called a riparian buffer and by stabilizing streambanks with their roots.
Students learned the parts of the tree. Presenters also discussed how to plant a tree and did an activity that illustrates how forests are renewable which points out cutting trees is not bad when practiced in a sustainable manner.
Special guests Smokey Bear and McKean County Commissioner Cliff Lane helped kids recite a pledge to conserve our natural resources and to work for a cleaner and healthier McKean County.
Seneca Resources LLC, donated $2,000 toward the delivery of the “My Growing Tree” program. “We are very grateful for the continued support we have received from Seneca Resources,” said Sandy Thompson, district manager of the McKean County Conservation District.
Seneca Resources, the exploration and production segment of National Fuel Gas Company, explores for, develops, and purchases natural gas and oil reserves in the Appalachia Region. Additional information about Seneca and National Fuel Gas Company is available at http://www.nationalfuelgas.com