SMETHPORT — The McKean County Conservation District completed a wide variety of environmental projects in 2022 to prevent non-point source pollution of local waterways and improve natural resources.
This work is funded by several grant programs, including Growing Greener through the Department of Environmental Protection, the PA Fish & Boat Commission, and the Dirt, Gravel, and Low Volume Road program.
Four streambank stabilization projects were completed in the Potato and Newell Creek watersheds to alleviate serious erosion problems that degrade aquatic habitat for fish and other organisms. Erosion is the number one cause of pollution in Pennsylvania and McKean County has over 1,800 miles of streams. Development, agriculture, and the absence of riparian buffers — trees and shrubs along streams and rivers — over many years have accelerated the erosion rate.
Streambank/fish enhancement structures stabilize and build streambanks to prevent additional soil loss. These projects do require general permits through the DEP, which the district can acknowledge locally. One of the easiest do-it-yourself solutions for eroding streambanks is to plant trees, shrubs, or live stakes of native shrubs to establish a root system and cover bare soil. These roots can hold soil and banks in place naturally and inexpensively. Landowners with severe stream erosion problems can contact the District office for assistance.
Two Dirt, Gravel, and Low Volume Road project grants were awarded to Corydon and Sergeant townships. These projects will help reduce the amount of sediment reaching Willow Creek and Rocky Run streams. The program greatly benefits local municipalities and improves local roadways. It is a water quality program, with projects aimed at preventing erosion run-off from entering local waterways.
The District has been awarded six Growing Greener Grants over the past 13 years for the implementation of agricultural best management practices. The grants focused on the sub-watersheds of the Allegheny River, Lillibridge, Two Mile, Annin Creek, Newell Creek and Barden Brook to not only protect but to restore these sub-watersheds to “attaining” status on DEP’s Integrated List of All Waters. The District has directed over $2 million in Growing Greener funds to multiple landowners for nutrient management planning, installation of vital agricultural best management practices, restoration of streambanks and creation of forested riparian buffers.
A roofed heavy use area and manure stacking pad on a beef operation along Annin Creek in Annin Township was completed. The construction of the building greatly reduced sediment and nutrient runoff into Annin Creek by eliminating the large animal concentration area. An ACA is an area where animals congregate for food, water and shade that no longer sustains vegetation.